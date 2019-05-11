× Man arrested in Lincoln County for statutory rape now charged with the same crime in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man who was just released from jail for statuary rape in Lincoln County now faces sex crime allegations in Randolph County.

Daniel Ray Harris, 52 of Maiden, N.C., was recently charged by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with one count of felony statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

He was jailed in Lincoln County under a $100,000 secured bond and was released on Tuesday.

On Friday, Randolph County deputies filed the same charge against Harris, one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

He was arrested on those charges on Saturday and remains jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Authorities said the suspect assaulted the victim in Randolph County around April 20.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from Lincoln County last month about allegations of statutory rape.