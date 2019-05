GREENSBORO, N.C. – An energetic crowd showed up for Saturday morning’s ALS walk at Center City Park in Greensboro.

FOX8’s Katie Nordeen emceed the event that FOX8 has sponsored for the last three years.

Money raised at the walk will help find cures and treatments for the progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

