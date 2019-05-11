× Family from High Point mourns loss of 13-year-old girl who died after wreck in South Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A family from High Point is mourning the loss of their 13-year-old daughter after she died from injuries caused by a car crash last weekend.

Nyvena Childress died after the wreck last Saturday along Interstate 95 in Colleton County, S.C.

Five other people were in the car when it went off the highway and crashed into a tree during a thunderstorm.

Firefighters said the car left the road, slid sideways and hit the tree on the passenger side. When emergency response crews arrived, several bystanders were helping the passengers inside.

The victim did not survive. Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.