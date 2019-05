Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have identified a woman found dead in a vacant lot on Liberia Street.

At 9:29 a.m., officers came to the 400 block of Liberia Street and found a woman lying in a vacant lot unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was identified Friday evening as 54-year-old Ollie Deneen Richardson.

Winston-Salem police believe Richardson was shot to death.

A homicide investigation is underway.