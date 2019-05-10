Walmart edges closer to 50% renewable power, Delta plans to test free Wi-Fi on flights and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Walmart which is inching closer to its goal of having 50% of its operations on renewable power, Delta which is taking its first steps toward a trial run of free Wi-Fi on flights and Uber which will go public today at an anticipated $45 a share.

