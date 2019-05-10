Shooter on bicycle leaves 2 seriously injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person on a bicycle shot two people in Winston-Salem overnight, according to police.

At about 3:23 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1000 block of East Sprague Street.

Police found two people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Forsyth County EMS brought both to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

One of the victims told police he and another person were in the driveway at 1024 E. Sprague St. when a person of a bicycle rode by and began to shoot at them before biking away from the scene.

Police say the second victim is a juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773- 7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.

 

