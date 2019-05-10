Sex offender arrested after being on middle school property in Thomasville

Posted 4:52 pm, May 10, 2019, by

Marcus Dewayne Williamson

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender has been arrested for being on the property of a middle school in Thomasville, according to deputies.

Marcus Dewayne Williamson, 42, of Thomasville, was on the property of Thomasville Middle School at 400 Unity St. on March 19, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies obtained warrants on Williamson for being on the property on two separate occasions and arrested him earlier this week.

Williamson was jailed in Davidson County under a $15,000 secured bond on charges of felony sex offender on child premises. He has court planned for May 24.

Williamson registered as a sex offender after a 1993 conviction of indecent liberties with a minor in Guilford County. He was 16 and the victim was 12.

Google Map for coordinates 35.899455 by -80.078745.

Thomasville Middle School, 400 Unity St, Thomasville, NC 27360, USA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.