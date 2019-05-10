× Restaurant closes after woman says she found cooked rodent inside food

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A woman claims she found a cooked rodent inside food she ordered from a Japanese restaurant in Ohio.

WCMH reported that the restaurant, Yihi Japan at the Polaris Mall in Columbus, is currently shut down as authorities investigate.

The claims prompted an investigation by the Columbus Health Department and the United State Department of Agriculture.

Officials did not find any evidence that the cooked rodent came from the restaurant and the restaurant’s owner said it came from somewhere else.

But health officials did find other violations. Investigators found a cockroach infestation and one of the bugs inside a pot of dry ice.

Officials also said the facility was not cleaned as often as necessary and there was food debris and grease under the grill, tables and work station.

The Columbus Public Health Department must do a follow-up inspection before the restaurant is allowed to reopen.