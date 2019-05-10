× Man wanted after forgetting bag of heroin on store counter in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is wanted after accidentally leaving a bag of heroin on a store counter, the sheriff’s office reports.

On Thursday, a man was making a purchase at H&M Grocery and Hardware on 5708 U.S. Highway 311, near Sophia, N.C.

When he went to pay, he reached into his pocket and grabbed his money and a bag of heroin and put it all on the counter, out of sight from the cashier.

When he picked up his money to go, he forgot the bag of heroin.

The clerk and store owner found the bag later and contacted authorities.

The sheriff’s office says the bag tested positive for heroin.

Using security footage, deputies identified the suspect as Johnny Ray Kennedy, 23, of Sophia. Deputies obtained a warrant for Kennedy’s arrest on a charge of felony possession of heroin.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.

35.824026 -79.860210