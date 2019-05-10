× Ice cream shop offering booze-infused ice cream coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buzzed Bull Creamery, a shop specializing in boozy ice cream and milkshakes, is opening this summer, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

A franchise for the area has been signed, but details on the shop’s location are still in negotiation and will be announced once confirmed.

Buzzed Bull is a Cincinnati-based brand that is expanding into North Carolina with a shop opening soon in Wilmington.

The local franchisees are a group of family and friends who have roots in the Greensboro area. They plan to open additional locations in the Triad.

Buzzed Bull Creamery specializes in more than 30 flavors of ice cream. Ice cream and shakes are made-to-order with a cream base and flavors that are flash frozen with liquid nitrogen. What sets this ice cream shop apart is that you can get a shot of booze infused into your milkshake or serving of ice cream. Ice cream flavors paired with spiced rum and honey bourbon are popular.

