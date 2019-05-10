Greensboro woman delivers healthy baby girl without knowing she was pregnant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Cradling newborn Zaniya, April Green says she's looking forward to celebrating her first Mother's Day as a new mom.

“She’s lovable. Her little personality is adorable,” she said.

It's not a celebration Green was expecting to have. She said she had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labor a little over one week ago.

Green said it's not uncommon for the women in her family to miss their cycles from time to time. When she started experiencing stomach pain, she headed to her bathroom.

That's when Green said she started delivering her daughter.

“It was scary, I was very scared at the time and I was like, ‘what’s really going on,’” she said.

She was still in shock when she called her mother, Anita McNeill immediately after.

"I was like 'Mom, I just had a baby,' and she (told me to) stop playing. And I was like, ‘I’m very serious,’” she said, relaying the phone call.

“I’m thinking, when am I going to wake up? This is a dream,” McNeill said. “This isn’t a dream, and I just cried because it’s a miracle.”

McNeill said she noticed her daughter had gained some weight but didn't think much of it.

“Only thing I can say is I thank God, I’m giving God all the glory because he took April and (Zaniya) through 37 weeks of pregnancy no prenatal care no nothing and she’s healthy and beautiful as can be,” she said.

After calling 911, Green's sister cut the umbilical cord and mom and baby were taken to the hospital. Green says at just over five pounds, Zaniya is perfectly healthy.

Zaniya's full name is Zaniya Anita Miracle Green, often called Miracle by her grandmother.