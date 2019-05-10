× Great-grandmother from North Carolina arrested at Disney World for having CBD oil in her purse

ORLANDO, Fla. — A great-grandmother from North Carolina was arrested in Disney World after authorities said they found CBD oil in her purse.

WLOS reported that Hester Burkhalter, 69, of Hickory, was charged with possession of hashish and booked her in to jail, but the charges were later dropped.

Burkhalter spent 12 hours in jail and was released on a $2,000 bail after the arrest on April 15, according to USA Today.

CBD products are not legal in Florida.

“I have really bad arthritis in my legs, in my arms and in my shoulder,” Burkhalter told WOFL . “I use (CBD oil) for the pain because it helps.”