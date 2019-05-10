Drawers recalled due to ‘serious tip-over and entrapment hazards,’ 1 death reported

South Shore furniture is recalling a chest of drawers due to a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard after one person died.

The recall was issued Thursday and included 310,000 products which were sold for about $60 each online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other retailers from October 2009 through July 2018.

South Shore received two reports of tip-over incidents involving the recalled chests of drawers.

In one, a child had bruises on his leg and scratches. The other involved the fatality of a 2-year-old and an unanchored, empty 3-drawer chest.

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers sold in nine colors. Each drawer has one metal handle.

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 27½-inches high by 31¼-inches wide and 15½-inches deep and each weighs about 56 pounds. The model numbers and colors include:

People who bought the products are asked to return or repair them.

For more information on the recall, visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

