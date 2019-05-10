Comedian Angelina Spicer addresses needs of women suffering through postpartum depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 10 percent of U.S women are at risk for postpartum depression (PPD) and some studies suggest that the rate triples in women of color.

“Researchers from all over the country are trying to understand why women of color are at higher risk,” said Dr. Eynav Accortt, Ph.D. in clinical psychology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Perinatal Mental Health Care) in Los Angeles.

Angelina Spicer, a comedian based in Los Angeles, has taken her story with PPD and has turned that into a power that makes her audiences laugh but has also created fundamental change in addressing how postpartum depression is perceived in society.