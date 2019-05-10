Carolyn Tiger’s children to spend first Mother`s Day without mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This Sunday, Carolyn Tiger's family will be spending their first Mother's Day without her.

Tiger was shot and killed while she was driving in south Greensboro in March.

Greensboro police say Tiger was involved in a minor crash with another car near Meadowview Drive. The other car followed Tiger down South Elm-Eugene Street, then blocked her car in at Patton Avenue. Police say the driver got out of the car, grabbed a rifle from the trunk and opened fire.

Tiger was driving with two young children in the back seat. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Mother's Day will mark 10 weeks since this random act of violence, as police called it.

"Just waking up everyday and seeing the urn, that right there let's me know that everything is real and set in stone," said Kenny Christopher, the husband of Carolyn Tiger.

Christopher still visits the memorial where the mother of his children was killed.

"Anytime I feel like I need to come up here and talk to her, I come up here and talk," Christopher said.

He plans to bring the kids with him to the memorial on Mother's Day for the first time since the week she was killed.

"She had three beautiful kids, a lot of people that loved her, she didn't deserve that. It was not the time for her," Christopher said.