App helps you indentify plants, animals, even insects

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo wants you to bring your smart phone or tablet with you to the zoo.

You can use it to help identify plants, animals and even insects found around the zoo using an app called INaturalist.

All you do is take a picture of it, and the app will help you identify it, and give you more information about. You can submit that information and scientists can use it to gather data for research.

The app works beyond the zoo too. FOX8's Shannon Smith shows us in today's Zoo Filez.