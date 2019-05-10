× 5 Alamance County inmates charged after inmate seriously injured in alleged revenge attack

GRAHAM, N.C. — Five inmates are facing new charges after allegedly attacking another inmate who witnessed a possible crime in the Alamance County Jail, the sheriff’s office reports.

The fight broke out at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Alamance County Detention Center, according to a press release.

Detention officers quickly got the situation under control, and no officers were injured.

Investigators believe a group of inmates attacked Randy Michael Riley, 30, as an act of revenge.

Riley, who is being held for first-degree murder, is a witness in an investigation into Terrill Bernard Weatherspoon, 41. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

Weatherspoon, who is being held for common law robbery, was one of five men accused of assaulting Riley.

The sheriff’s office also named Brent Leeon Harris, 30, who is being held for robbery with a firearm, as well as three men being held as federal prisoners — Keon Irving Deloatch, 23, Todd Dominique Williams, 27, and Isaiah Jumar Bethea, 25.

All five are now also charged with assault inflicting serious injury, intimidating a witness and common law robbery.

Weatherspoon is also charged with injury to real property for allegedly damaging an electrical access plate within the Q block.

The sheriff’s office says that, in addition to seriously injuring Riley, they also took about $70 worth of canteen items from him.