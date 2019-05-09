UNCC shooter ‘targeted specific table of people,’ witnesses say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Search warrants obtained by WSOC Thursday morning shed new light on what happened inside room 236 in UNC Charlotte's Kennedy Building during the shooting that left two students dead and four others injured.

Terrell was indicted earlier this week on murder, attempted murder and assault charges following the April 30 shooting.

A witness, Joshua Ayers, said he was in the classroom, getting ready to make a presentation when he said a man slammed the door open and took out a pistol. Ayers stated that the man walked toward a particular table and began to fire at the people seated there.

Ayers told detectives it was apparent to him that the shooter “targeted a specific table of people,” according to WSOC.

During the initial response, a UNCC campus police officer, Sgt. Rick Gundacker, entered the classroom after responding to a 911 call about a shooting, according to the documents. He found several people in the room and yelled to them, asking them to tell him who was shooting.

“At that time a subject in the room identified himself as the shooter,” the document said. “That person, Trystan Andrew Terrell, is taken into custody and a Glock firearm is recovered. A black leather bag located on Mr. Terrell’s person contained multiple gun magazines.”

