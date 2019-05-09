2 teenagers taken to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teenagers were shot overnight, and Winston-Salem police are working to identify the shooters, according to a news release.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1400 block of Peace Court.

Police believe 18-year-old Kaliah Lakai Stewart and 19-year-old Aaron Jermaine Clark were in a parking lot when two people began shooting at them.

The two shooters then ran from the scene.

A woman brought Stewart to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 1:23 a.m., police found Clark on the 300 block of East 16th Street. EMS brought Clark to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a third victim. Police have not released the name of this victim or details of any possible injuries.

The victims told officers that one of the two shooters was a man standing at about 5 feet 2 inches tall with an average build and a flat top haircut and braces. The suspect appeared to be in his 20s.