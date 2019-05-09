Suspect charged with ‘dismembering,’ killing missing Rowan County teenager

Posted 7:17 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, May 9, 2019

Michael Elijah Earley, the victim, and Carlos Rosas Jr., the suspect in Earley's death.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The search for a missing teenager turned into a homicide investigation and an arrest, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Michael Elijah Earley went missing after he was last seen at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

His girlfriend reported him missing at about 9:40 p.m. the next day.

On Wednesday, however, new details in the investigation turned the missing person case into a homicide as deputies began to unravel the events after Earley’s disappearance.

RCSO reports Carlos Rosas Jr., 19, of Rockwell, was arrested and charged with murder and felony concealment of a death.

According to WBTV, arrest warrants state that Rosas is accused of “willfully dismembering and destroying human remains.”

The sheriff’s office is still actively investigating the case and said in a news release that there is “lots of work to still be completed by investigators.”

No possible motive has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.