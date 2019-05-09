× South Carolina Senate passes ‘Panthers Bill’ to entice team into moving headquarters, practice fields

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Panthers bill passed in the Senate Thursday after more than two hours of debate between lawmakers, WSOC reports.

The proposal, which has already passed the State House but does not yet have a governor’s signature, would give the team millions in tax breaks if it builds its headquarters and practice fields across the state border.

Breaking. Panthers bill has just passed. After 2 hours plus of debate. 27-15. In favor. — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 9, 2019

The Senate allowed the bill to pass a second reading on Wednesday with no objection. That usually means approval, but Thursday’s third and final reading brought more debate.

Some raised concerns that the economic benefit of the NFL team’s plans won’t be as large as predicted.

If the deal goes through, the new Panthers facility could be built just south of the Cherry Street exit off Interstate 77 in Rock Hill. New hotels, restaurants and shops could be built around it.

Debate on the Panthers Bill has started in the SC Senate before a 3rd and final reading. pic.twitter.com/XFttOBuRPD — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 9, 2019

Read more at WSOC.