South Carolina Senate passes ‘Panthers Bill’ to entice team into moving headquarters, practice fields

May 9, 2019

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball as Taylor Stallworth #76 of the New Orleans Saints defends during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Panthers bill passed in the Senate Thursday after more than two hours of debate between lawmakers, WSOC reports.

The proposal, which has already passed the State House but does not yet have a governor’s signature, would give the team millions in tax breaks if it builds its headquarters and practice fields across the state border.

The Senate allowed the bill to pass a second reading on Wednesday with no objection. That usually means approval, but Thursday’s third and final reading brought more debate.

Some raised concerns that the economic benefit of the NFL team’s plans won’t be as large as predicted.

If the deal goes through, the new Panthers facility could be built just south of the Cherry Street exit off Interstate 77 in Rock Hill. New hotels, restaurants and shops could be built around it.

