Road construction causes traffic headaches in the Triad

Highway construction sites and work zones are all over the Piedmont Triad. If your drive, there's a good chance you've run into road work. the north carolina department of transportation said right now we're in the middle of what it calls "construction season."

“We're fortunate that we're able to have projects that are maintaining our roadways," said Patty Eason, of NCDOT.

Whether it's installing a new bridge or road paving, NCDOT officials said tackling these road projects all at once can be a challenge.

“It takes lots of manpower and resources to inspect the project, make sure the traffic control is good. We also have our law enforcement partners to help us set off the traffic controls," Eason said.

It takes a team of people to stay on top of it all.

“A lot of daily communication with everyone involved. Of course the project and the plans give us details on how it's going to be built," Eason said.

NCDOT said they try to knock out a lot of their work overnight.

“We're trying not to delay traffic especially during peak hours," Eason said.

They also try to notify drivers as much as they can, so those traveling can be prepared for the work and any detours.

Social media and message boards are just a few places they post just to get the word out.

“Of course it's inconvenience. People don't want to be stopped, you know, they want to get to their destination," Eason said.

As you're traveling up and down these roads with workers out on the ground, safety is huge thing to remember.

NCDOT wants drivers to always be aware of the speed limits set for construction sites. It's also encouraged to pay extra attention to the roadway, any posted signs and detour routes.