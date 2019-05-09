Owner of Asheville’s Off Leash K9 Training facility charged after client’s puppy dies at Tennessee location

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The owner of a Tennessee Off Leash K9 Training facility, who also runs the Asheville location, is facing charges after a client’s puppy died in Johnson City, according to WCYB.

Randi LaFerney, the owner of the Tennessee and North Carolina facilities, and Andrew Hunigan, a trainer, are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Animal cruelty warrants have been issued in Tennessee for the owner of Asheville Off Leash K-9 training https://t.co/mCbrrEgDg7 pic.twitter.com/wsGRXwylm8 — WLOS (@WLOS_13) May 9, 2019

A 9-month-old miniature bull terrier named Dallas was spending five weeks at the Johnson City site but didn’t survive the stay.

WCYB spoke on the phone with LaFerney who said the puppy’s death was an “accident.”

“The discussions that we had with the trainer and the owner were that the dog had an accidental death, and the dog had passed away due to trying to come out of a crate that it had been kept into sleep in at night,” Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis told the station.

After Dallas died, the family picked up the puppy’s body from the training facility and brought it to their family veterinarian for a necropsy, WCYB reports.