New details emerge in case of Rowan County teen killed, dismembered

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging after a man was charged in the death of a Rowan County teen, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the homicide happened after an arranged drug deal.

Investigators say when 19-year-old Michael Elijah Earley was last seen Sunday night, he was meeting the suspect in his killing, 19-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr., to sell him marijuana.

During the sale, there was a disagreement and Rosas assaulted and killed Earley, according to the sheriff’s office.

After Earley was killed, investigators say Rosas took his body to a secluded location, partially dismembered the body and buried the remains.

Rosas was charged with murder and felony concealment of a death.

Investigators on Thursday also said two other people were there during the drug deal. One of those people has been arrested for their role in concealing the homicide.

Madison Drew Harrington, 18, of Salisbury, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Rosas is being held without bond. Harrington is being held under a $500,000 secured bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.