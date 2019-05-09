New affordable housing could be built at site of Budget Inn on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The property of the Budget Inn on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem could become the site of a three-story apartment building.

The Peters Creek Community Initiative has purchased the property -- a step forward in its efforts to provide affordable housing to people in the corridor near the West Salem Shopping Center.

“We saw the increase of expensive housing in the downtown area and a lot of the people that work there, that we like to go to restaurants and have services and have people serve our tables and clean our floors and things like that, but they can't anymore afford to live close to where they work,” said Eileen Ayuso, executive director of The Shalom Project.

“As far as immediate access to a lot of medical care and other things that folks need in the community, this area right here has a lot to be desired,” said Lou Baldwin, a member of the Peters Creek Community Initiative steering committee.

PCCI is a program of The Shalom Project.

Ayuso and Baldwin say this latest sign of progress is part of an effort that goes back 10 years.

The apartments would primarily be for one and two-bedroom units.

Ayuso says the vision is to offer rent prices on a sliding scale with tenants paying no more than 30 percent of the average median income.

Both the City of Winston-Salem and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners have helped with funding.

Currently, enough money has been raised to get the site ready for construction -- demolishing the two buildings and pool house.

The total project is estimated to cost $10 million.

PCCI hopes to have an update on the next phase of the project in June.

The plan also includes helping people who are currently living at the Budget Inn during the transition.