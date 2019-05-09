× Man accused of indecent liberties with a child extradited back to Randolph County from Virginia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man facing sex-related charges has been extradited back to Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Lonnie Dale Woods Jr., 46, of Franklinville, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery.

On Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office got a report that a child under 16 was inappropriately touched by Woods.

While investigating, deputies found out Woods left the state and went to Virginia.

On Feb. 12, Woods was arrested in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Woods is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.