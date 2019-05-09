Kidnapped 7-week-old baby found safe in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 7-week-old who was reportedly kidnapped in Asheville has been found safe, according to Asheville police.
The baby, named Shaylie, was found in Henderson County around 8 p.m.
WLOS spoke with a man who found the baby. He said he heard an infant crying and found the baby by a rock near his driveway.
Asheville police said earlier Thursday the baby was kidnapped in Biltmore Park in Asheville.
Police said Shaylie and her mother were both kidnapped by a man and woman wearing ski masks.
The mother was able to get away unharmed.
Police are still investigating.
35.372587 -82.431940