Kidnapped 7-week-old baby found safe in Henderson County

Posted 8:44 pm, May 9, 2019, by

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 7-week-old who was reportedly kidnapped in Asheville has been found safe, according to Asheville police.

The baby, named Shaylie, was found in Henderson County around 8 p.m.

WLOS spoke with a man who found the baby. He said he heard an infant crying and found the baby by a rock near his driveway.

Asheville police said earlier Thursday the baby was kidnapped in Biltmore Park in Asheville.

Police said Shaylie and her mother were both kidnapped by a man and woman wearing ski masks.

The mother was able to get away unharmed.

Police are still investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.