Kidnapped 7-week-old baby found safe in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 7-week-old who was reportedly kidnapped in Asheville has been found safe, according to Asheville police.

The baby, named Shaylie, was found in Henderson County around 8 p.m.

WLOS spoke with a man who found the baby. He said he heard an infant crying and found the baby by a rock near his driveway.

Asheville police said earlier Thursday the baby was kidnapped in Biltmore Park in Asheville.

Police said Shaylie and her mother were both kidnapped by a man and woman wearing ski masks.

The mother was able to get away unharmed.

Police are still investigating.

Shaylie was safely located in Henderson County. The incident is under further investigation at this time. We appreciate the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the public and the media for assisting us in getting his information out quickly. — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) May 10, 2019