Join FOX8 and the High Point Rockers for the 4th Annual Grown Ups Benefit this Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Help families facing health crises and have fun doing it at the 4th Annual Grown Ups Benefit in High Point.

This Saturday, join the FOX8 family, the High Point Rockers and community sponsors at BB&T Point for this annual event.

The benefit will support the families of Johnny Van Kemp, Joshua Thornton and Julie Southern, who are all suffering from different forms of cancer.

The event will also help to provide emergency assistance to families of children going through treatment at Brenners Children Hospital.

Guests may also have the chance to win a Chevy Spark, a Rockers customized golf cart, ACC Tournament tickets, a golf trip for four to Hilton Head, 3,000 sq ft. of flooring from Mohawk Flooring and more.

Also, join FOX8 personalities for for two softball games.

Cindy Farmer of the FOX8 Morning News will emcee.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The event is set to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at BB&T Point.

The event is sponsored by Bent Wrench Carts and Peters Auto Mall.