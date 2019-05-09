Gate City Guardians help victims overcome violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro organization believes support is needed for families dealing with the effects of gun violence.

Ingram Bell has been one of the members of the group since its inception in 2017. She’s familiar with how gun violence impacts people, after surviving a gunshot to the head.

“I was shot in my head with a .38, to know dismay of my own, actually an innocent bystander in a situation,” said Bell.

Now she, along with members of the group called Gate City Guardians, support families considering retaliation after losing a loved one to violence.

“We build the relationship with them, we just try to get them to see we don't want anyone else to feel the way that you all feel right now,” said Gene Blackmon, one of the members of the group.

After acts of violence in the city of Greensboro, the group typically knows the victims or quickly contacts their families in order to assist them. Everything shared with this group stays confidential.

Bell shared one of their recent experiences some of the victims go through.

“A mother who watched bullets fly over her head and she had her babies and they had to get on the floor after her house had been shot up over 50 times,” said Bell, as she sympathized with the family.

Gate City Guardians also work to connect the community with resources families may not have access to.

In the coming weeks, the group is planning a forum at UNCG to continue to discuss violent crime with the community.