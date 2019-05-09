× Former Alamance County employee accused of changing pay stub to get loan for SUV

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A former Alamance County employee is accused of using an altered pay stub to get a loan for a SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Alamance County Human Resources alerted the sheriff that an Alamance County payroll stub may have been altered to get a loan.

The sheriff’s office determined Kimberly Theresa Dixon, 46, of Burlington, who worked for the county, had changed a pay stub to list her pay as higher than it actually was.

She told detectives she didn’t know how the numbers were changed, but Dixon admitted that the numbers were changed and she presented the altered document to Burlington Auto Mart.

Using the falsified pay stub, Dixon purchased a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe from Burlington Auto Mart.

She was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.