Duke University alumna working as US official dies after Sri Lanka terrorist attack

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who graduated from Duke University in 2015 died on Saturday, weeks after she was hurt in the Sri Lanka terrorist attack, according to the Duke University Alumni Association.

Chelsea Decaminada was in Sri Lanka serving the U.S. as an International Program Specialist with the Commercial Law Development Program with the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to the USDC.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a news release, “Chelsea devoted her life to public service, and her dedication and spirit were a model for all of us at Commerce. She served her country with distinction. As we mourn her loss, we must continue to fight terrorism around the world.”

Before working for the CLDP, she was a Community Health Volunteer with the U.S. Peace Crops in Ruvuma, Tanzania.

Decaminada graduated from Duke University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy and International Comparative Studies with a concentration in sub-Saharan Africa, the CLDP reports.

She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Duke, according to the Duke University Alumni Association.

Decaminada died from injuries sustained during the series of bombings on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 people and wounded at least 500 in Sri Lankan churches and hotels.