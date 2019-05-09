Carolina Hurricanes fall to Boston Bruins in game one of Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON — The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes got to the conference finals by defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round and sweeping the New York Islanders in the second round.

This is the first time the Hurricanes have reached the conference finals since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Hurricanes and Bruins square off for game two on Sunday at 3 p.m.

