Carolina Hurricanes arrive in Boston for the Eastern Conference Final

BOSTON — The Carolina Hurricanes have arrived in Boston for the Eastern Conference Final.

The Canes will be facing a veteran Boston Bruins team.

The Hurricanes defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Then they completed their sweep of the New York Islanders, winning game four 5-2 in the second round of the playoffs.

Game one of the Eastern Conference Final is set for 8 p.m. on Monday night in Boston.