RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring against the New York Islanders in the first period of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 03, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Carolina Hurricanes arrive in Boston for the Eastern Conference Final
BOSTON — The Carolina Hurricanes have arrived in Boston for the Eastern Conference Final.
The Canes will be facing a veteran Boston Bruins team.
The Hurricanes defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Then they completed their sweep of the New York Islanders, winning game four 5-2 in the second round of the playoffs.
Game one of the Eastern Conference Final is set for 8 p.m. on Monday night in Boston.