At least 3 Greensboro police cars damaged in chase; suspect arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a chase in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to Capt. Nathaniel Davis.

The chase started on Stanley Road in Greensboro and ended in the Bank of America office parking lot on Piedmont Parkway in High Point.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle and at least three Greensboro police cars were damaged.

The case is drug-related, Davis said.

The name of the suspect has not been released.