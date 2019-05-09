87-year-old local woman checks motorcycle ride off her ‘bucket list’

It’s been four years since Frances Lane, 87, has taken a ride with someone on a motorcycle.
“This is on my bucket list,” she said.
“She is very resilient, and she has been looking forward to this ever since I asked her if she wanted to do it again,” daughter Sharon Drake said.
Drake, a member of the Triad Bad Lasses motorcycle group, asked her fellow riders to give her mom another special memory.
The group led Lane on about a one-hour ride through Guilford County.
It was a proud moment for Lane’s other daughter, Darlene Jackson.
“She`s recently been in the hospital. She had pneumonia, she’s had cancer. She did 30 rounds of radiation recently. She`s doing really well. She’s handling it well,” Jackson said.
Despite the challenges, Lane is still living life to the fullest.
“If I get another chance, I`ll ride again,” Lane said.
Lane says she’s still trying to figure out what else is on her bucket list.
She recently went on a trip to Missouri to see her grandchildren.