7-week-old baby girl kidnapped in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 7-week-old infant was kidnapped in Asheville Thursday, according to WLOS.
Police said the car involved in the alleged incident is a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 with N.C. tag EMX-5984. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said the car was located in Henderson County.
Police are still searching for the missing child, described as a 7-week-old girl name Shaylie. Shaylie was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.
Police say a woman and the baby were both kidnapped by a man and woman wearing ski masks. The mother was able to get away. The baby and the suspects are still unaccounted for.
