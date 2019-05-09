7-week-old baby girl kidnapped in Asheville

Posted 6:50 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53PM, May 9, 2019

(APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 7-week-old infant was kidnapped in Asheville Thursday, according to WLOS.

Police said  the car involved in the alleged incident is a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 with N.C. tag EMX-5984. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said the car was located in Henderson County.

Police are still searching for the missing child, described as a 7-week-old girl name Shaylie. Shaylie was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.

Police say a woman and the baby were both kidnapped by a man and woman wearing ski masks. The mother was able to get away. The baby and the suspects are still unaccounted for.

