7-week-old baby girl kidnapped in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 7-week-old infant was kidnapped in Asheville Thursday, according to WLOS.

Police said the car involved in the alleged incident is a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 with N.C. tag EMX-5984. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said the car was located in Henderson County.

Police are still searching for the missing child, described as a 7-week-old girl name Shaylie. Shaylie was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.

Police say a woman and the baby were both kidnapped by a man and woman wearing ski masks. The mother was able to get away. The baby and the suspects are still unaccounted for.

#MISSINGCHILD: Kidnapping of 7 wk old infant in Biltmore Park. Vehicle described as ‘14 Mazda CX5, silver in color with NC tag EMX-5984. Last seen on Grant Mountain Road in Henderson County. Call 911 immediately w/info. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/VhyMXCHzOS — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) May 9, 2019