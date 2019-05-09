3 injured in shooting on Hutton Street in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Thursday evening, according to officers on the scene.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Hutton Street.

Officers said a female victim was shot in the foot, another female victim was grazed by a bullet and a male victim was shot in the buttocks.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The shots were fired from a car, officers said.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A description of the suspect or the vehicle the shots were fired from has not been released.

36.072718 -80.255807