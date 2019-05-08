Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Greensboro this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Saturday, the Walk to Defeat ALS is back!

The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter will host the event staring with registration and pre-walk festivities at 9 a.m. and the two-mile stroll at 10 a.m. at Center City Park at 200 N. Elm St.

The event raises money and awareness for the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The Walk to Defeat ALS will include music, kid-friendly activites like face painting and a photo booth.

Greensboro's walk is one of six which will take place across North Carolina.

Last year, the state's walks raised $1.2 million for the cause.

“There has been tremendous progress in the fight against ALS since the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge,” said Jerry Dawson, president and CEO of The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter. “The ALS Association has committed more than $89 million to research since the Ice Bucket Challenge. We are currently funding almost 110 research projects in 13 countries. We are working hard to keep the momentum going and will not rest until there is a cure.”

For more information, visit the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter website.