UNC Charlotte student from High Point reflects on deadly campus shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- UNC Charlotte rising junior Tristan Field is back home after a deadly attack on his school campus a week ago.

Field sat down with FOX8 discussing the moments leading up to the attack.

“All of a sudden, without warning, the gunshots just started. I was kind of confused at first. I thought they were fireworks or something but once I see everyone else running around, screaming, I run to try to get out of the door,” Field said.

Something as simple as loud noises impacts him differently ever since the shooting.

“I dropped a shampoo bottle in the shower the other day and that made me freeze for a second but I have to remind myself that it's OK,” he said.

He’s trying to remain positive as he spends the summer months away for the campus with his family and friends.

“It's made me more aware of like what's happening around me and we're thankful for just being here every day and being with my family and friends every day,” Field said.

While the shooting isn’t going to change who he is, he knows for sure he doesn’t want to step back into the building where those horrible memories lie.

“It will be really hard for me to go back in there. I don't think he could so I'm going to try and schedule my classes so I don't ever have to go in there,” he said.