Strokes: Know the Warning Signs and Act Fast

Posted 9:59 am, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, May 8, 2019

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, and being able to recognize the signs and symptoms can help you or a loved one get the quick medical attention they need. Stroke symptoms include:

  • Weakness on one side of the body.
  • Change in vision, often blurriness or blindness in one of your vision fields.
  • Sudden onset of dizziness or extreme headache.
  • Staggering gate/difficulty balancing.
  • Slurred speech/speech difficulty.
  • Facial droop.

The word FAST can help you remember the signs of a stroke:

  • Face: Does the face look uneven?
  • Arm: Does one arm drift down?
  • Speech: Does their speech sound strange?
  • Time: Every second, brain cells die. Call 911 at any sign of stroke.

Symptoms can include a combination of those in the face, arm and speech categories, and sometimes in just one.

When a person experiences a stroke, the brain tissue stops receiving blood flow to this particular area and then starts dying after 6 to 20 minutes. Acting quickly is of utmost importance because the longer that blood flow is blocked, the more damage the brain experiences. The quicker a stroke patient receives care, the better the outcome.  In most cases, patients have the best chance of recovery if they are treated within 6 to 8 hours.

At Cone Health, we have a dedicated stroke team. When a stroke patient reaches the hospital, the Stroke Center team evaluates the nature of the stroke to determine the best course of treatment. We often administer a clot-busting medication, which must be given within 4 and a half hours of having a stroke. We also perform a procedure that removes the clot, if necessary, and allows blood to flow back into the brain. The sooner this procedure is done, the better the outcome, as 80 to 85% of procedures successfully remove the blockage and restore blood flow to the brain.

Spokesperson Background:

Hannah Steele is a registered nurse with The Stroke Center at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. She received her Bachelor of Science in registered nursing from Gardner-Webb University.

