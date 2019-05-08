Southern Roots recipes for the perfect Mother’s Day brunch

Mother's Day is this Sunday, so treat Mom to a special brunch with these easy, delicious recipes from Southern Roots in Jamestown.
Parmesan Hash Browns
Ingredients
- 1 bag of frozen hash brown potatoes or use Simply Potatoes brand which are refrigerated
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup sliced green onions
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 2 Tblsp olive oil
Directions
- Thaw the potatoes overnight in the fridge, press them dry with paper towels in a large mixing bowl
- Spray muffin tins with nonstick spray
- Preheat oven to 400
- Add remaining ingredients to potatoes in the bowl and mix
- Scoop into prepared muffin tin and press down a bit
- Bake at 400 for 45 minutes until crispy
Strawberry Croissant Bake
Ingredients
- 6 cups of cut up croissants
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ¾ cup whole milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350, lightly spray 9” square baking dish
- Place croissant pieces in pan and sprinkle with strawberry slices
- Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth, add remaining ingredients one by one and beat well between each one
- Spread mixture over croissants and berries and press down lightly so that all pieces are coated, let rest for 15 minutes
- Bake for 35 -40 minutes until golden brown
- Serve warm sprinkled with powdered sugar
Ham and Cheese Savory Bread Pudding
Ingredients
- 1 Tblsp unsalted butter
- 1 ½ cups roughly chopped yellow onion
- 4 garlic gloves thinly sliced
- 1 Tblsp plus 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 8 eggs
- 1 ½ cups half-and-half
- 2 Tblsp Dijon mustard
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- 1 pound loaf French or Italian bread stale or toasted and cut into cubes
- 2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese
- 1 pound diced ham
- ¼ cup grated parmesan
Directions
- Spray an 11x7 (or 2 qt) baking pan with nonstick spray
- Melt butter in saute pan over medium heat, add onion and saute for 3-4 minutes, add garlic, salt and pepper and cook for 1 minute
- Remove from heat and stir in 1 Tblsp thyme
- Whisk eggs, half-and-half and mustard in a large bowl
- Arrange half of bread in bottom of prepared dish
- Sprinkle with half of the Gruyere, half onion mix and half of the ham
- Top with remaining half of bread, remaining Gruyere, remaining onion mix and remaining ham
- Pour egg mixture over the top, push bread down to make sure that it is all submerged, cover with plastic and put something heavy on top to keep bread submerged. Refrigerate for 3-12 hours
- Preheat oven to 325, take bread pudding out of refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes
- Bake for 20 minutes and then increase temperature to 375, sprinkle parmesan over the top and then bake for another 15-20 minutes
- Sprinkle remaining 1 tsp thyme over the top and serve
Spinach, Bacon and Egg breakfast muffins
Ingredients
- 12 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 cups fresh spinach chopped
- 6 slices bacon cooked and chopped
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray
- Mix together all ingredients
- Fill each muffin cup about 2/3 full of mixture
- Bake for 20-23 minutes until knife comes out clean
- Cool for 5 minutes before prying loose
- Serve hot
