Ride-hailing drivers strike for better pay, Pella plans to open manufacturing facility in Reidsville and more

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses ride-hailing drivers who said they will strike for better pay, Pella which has announced a new location in Reidsville and Boeing which could face difficulty getting people back on improved 737 Max planes.
