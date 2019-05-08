Reidsville mother with 3 children loses home in overnight fire

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville family lost their home near Rockingham Lake overnight after a fire ripped through, leaving little behind.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, BillyJo Paschal was home with her 13- and 6-year-old daughters and 11-year-old son when she fell asleep with tea on the stove, she said.

She woke up to her kitchen in flames.

The mother couldn’t put the fire out, so she woke up her children and rushed them out the door.

No one was hurt, but the family lost four flat-screen TVs, three new bedroom sets and all their clothing. Only a few pairs of shoes were pulled from the remains.

The family is left staying with the children’s grandparents— and, with no homeowners insurance, there’s no relief in sight, the family said.

Paschal said she bought the home for about $25,000 in 2008 and put another $10,000 in renovations in. The home is now a total loss.