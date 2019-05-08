Reidsville mother of 3 talks about losing home to fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A single mom and her three children escaped their burning home early Wednesday morning with their lives, but little else.

Billy Paschal has lived in Reidsville over a decade. She's poured tens of thousands of dollars into her house to make it a home, but with one simple mistake, it all burned away.

“Yeah, we don’t have anything, we lost everything," Paschal said.

Around 1 a.m., Paschal dozed off after she put tea on the stove

“I heard a loud noise like a popping noise," Paschal said.

She woke up to her kitchen in flames.

“I just started yelling. I just started yelling at the kids,” she said.

They all got out safely but the flames left their home in ruins.

“It’s killing me. Its everything that I’ve worked for,” she said.

Paschal bought the house in 2008 for $25,000.

“I’ve put a lot of money into it. Probably $10,000 or $15,000 since then,” she said.

She's devastated she never got insurance. The silver lining, “My kids, me and my kids getting out.”

Paschal and her children will likely go couch to couch with relatives temporarily.

“I don’t know what I would do without family right now,” she said.

But now her focus has shifted.

“Making sure my kids have clothes and stuff to wear,” she said.

To help the Paschal family, you can email her at alexislashai@gmail.com.

She needs clothes for a 13-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl.