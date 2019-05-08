× Randolph County woman accused of giving marijuana to a juvenile

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman is accused of giving a child marijuana, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Tina Sparks Criscoe, 36, of Asheboro, is charged with felony sell or deliver a controlled substance to a minor under the age of 13 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Criscoe was arrested on Tuesday.

Criscoe is accused of giving a child under the age of 13 a bag of marijuana. The child is not Criscoe’s child.

Deputies say when they came to Criscoe’s house they found multiple smoking devices and marijuana.

Criscoe was given a $7,500 secured bond.