Randolph County man still recovering after being stabbed by stranger

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man stabbed by a stranger in his front yard is still recovering weeks later.

Derrick Morris was stabbed in his yard around midnight on April 26. He told FOX8 during a Skype call that he noticed someone in a car in his driveway. He walked outside and asked the two men to get off of his property. The next thing he knew, he was attacked.

Morris was stabbed in the chest and transported to Randolph Hospital then airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill. The impact of dealing with this issue has been tough both mentally and physically for him and his family.

"It`s surprising knowing that somebody would come up to you and stab you, kind of alarming," said Morris.

He says he never saw the men before and after asking them to leave.

"That's when he comes up from the side and stabbed me, you know — for no reason. There was no altercation or anything," said Morris.

Morris showed us pictures of his stab wounds, and he's now battling an infection.

"It`s pretty big. It goes from my back all the way around to up under my armpit," said Morris.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested Dennie Bennett, 48, in connection to the stabbing. Deputies say a neighbor told them Bennett was trying to get to his house but somehow ended up in Morris' yard instead.

Morris says this entire ordeal has impacted his life because he will be out of work for some time, but he does have forgiveness in his heart for his alleged attacker.

"Month to month, bills are going to come. That`s the hardest part right now, because I`m out of work probably four to eight weeks out of work," said Morris.