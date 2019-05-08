Person killed in head-on crash with city bulk item truck in Winston-Salem identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person died after a head-on crash with a city truck Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash was reported at 10:42 a.m. in the 4200 block of Shattalon Drive, between between Walnut Hills Drive and Sunnydell Drive.

A 2002 Isuzu Trooper was headed south and a city bulk items truck was headed north when the Isuzu crossed into the city truck's lane of travel and the vehicles hit head-on.

The person in the Isuzu was killed. That person has been identified as Gregory Allen Moffatt, 61, of Winston-Salem.

Two people in the city truck had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the Isuzu to cross into the opposing lane of travel.

The city released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Earlier today, there was a vehicle accident on Shattalon Drive involving a City of Winston-Salem Sanitation truck and another vehicle. It is our understanding that a citizen was killed in the accident. Two City employees were injured. The extent of those injuries are unknown, but are not thought to be life-threatening. It’s too early to comment on the circumstances of the accident, as police are continuing their investigation. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the citizen who died in today’s accident.”