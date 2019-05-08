People flock to the ‘Canadian Hole’ in the Outer Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Windsurfers and kiteboarders say this one spot on the sound side of Highway 12, between Avon and Buxton, is one of the best places in the world to hit the water.

"We can bring our kids down here because the water is shallow, and the sandy bottom is a good place to learn how to sail,” said one visitor from the Northeast. “If you fall off you can stand up in most place.”

In the springtime, this spot is extremely popular with people from the Northeast and Canada where it’s still winter at home. Hence the name, the Canadian Hole.

“The reason they call it the hole, is they dug the sand out of here to repair the road and there is a big hole here and most of the sound is waist deep,” said Billy “D” Doliver who has been coming here for 40 years. “They call me the mayor of the hole.”

Doliver says he left home during a blizzard for the warm air and water.

“It’s that free feeling, you're riding the wind, don't have a motor, it’s you against mother nature.”