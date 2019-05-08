New details emerge after driver accused of ramming 2 sheriff’s vehicles in Randolph County chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing a slew of charges after a 20-mile chase left two sheriff's vehicles seriously damaged, according to a news release.

Jonathan Michael Maness, 28, with no listed address, is charged with felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving left of center, exceeding the posted speed limit, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony destruction of evidence, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, four counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, four counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property (county patrol vehicles) and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property (damage to citizen’s property).

He was also served with three outstanding orders for arrest for failure to appear and one outstanding warrant for arrest for resisting a public officer.

On Tuesday, deputies learned a 2004 Ford F-350, stolen from Steel Supply and Erection Co., Inc., was possibly found on Branson Davis Road.

On the way to the scene, patrols units found the car near U.S. Highway 311.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver drove away. The sheriff's office believes that two women got out of the vehicle before Maness drove the car south on U.S. 311 then south on Hoover Hill Road.

Officials used spike strips to flatten one of the car's tires.

The sheriff's office says the suspect then drove through multiple yards, damaging several fences in the process, before getting back on Hoover Hill Road.

The car rammed and severely damaged a patrol vehicle. The deputy inside was taken to the hospital for evaluation but did not suffer any significant injuries.

The suspect then drove onto U.S. 64 then to Old Lexington Road, the sheriff's office reports.

A Randolph County special operations unit used an SUV to try to box in the F-350 on the 2800 block of Old Lexington Road, but the vehicle rammed the SUV multiple times before pushing the SUV down the road, possibly totaling the special operations vehicle.

After a 20-mile pursuit, officials were finally able to box in the car with a truck and more patrol vehicles.

While in custody, Maness allegedly told the sheriff's office he swallowed some methamphetamine. He was brought to a hospital for evaluation and later released.

Maness was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $152,000 secured bond.