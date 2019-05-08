Mom with baby is latest woman targeted in string of Virginia road rage incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A first-time mother with her 9-week-old newborn in the car became the latest Virginia woman to share a terrifying road rage encounter that appears to involve the same man and vehicle, according to WTVR.

The mother, who declined to give her last name or that of her newborn because of safety concerns, said the man approached her on Hull Street two weeks ago.

"His car is really what kind of struck my eye,” Brittany said after seeing various WTVR reports and social media posts.

Brittany and her newborn were returning home after visiting a friend near Winterpock, when she saw a man driving a dark-colored SUV zoom close to her rear bumper near Hancock Village on Hull Street Road.

Eventually, the driver zoomed around her, brake checked her, and at a red light, exited his vehicle, approaching her passenger side door, Brittany said.

“He was trying to get me to roll down my window, his hand on my car. He tried to open it and it was locked. And I have her in the car and I’m freaking out thinking, ‘Are you going to hurt me? Are you going to hurt my child? Are you going to hurt both of us?’” Brittany recalled. “It’s not okay. He’s coming off pretty violent as if he wants to hurt someone.”

Three young women told WTVR that they have encountered what appears to be the same man in separate road rage incidents between Amelia County and Chester. The unidentified man is accused of targeting women, brake-checking them before stopping his car, getting out, and then cursing at them.

Chesterfield Police said they are actively investigating the incidents, which all happened in the same general area over the course of the past few weeks.

Officials urged drivers who encounter road rage to first take steps to protect themselves but then call police immediately. Even if the call results in a nothing, police urge drivers to report as much information as possible.

While they continue to investigate the reports, Chesterfield Police are advising drivers to lock their doors, roll up their windows and to not engage the person. Honking the horn can also serve as a distraction.

“I didn’t think to call anyone,” Brittany said, adding her thoughts were only on protecting her newborn.

As for the man who approached her car, Brittany said every driver gets mad at someone else on the roadway eventually, so she suggests those who act on road rage to chill out.

“Just turn your cheek, try to ignore it, turn on some music, blare your radio, try to turn out some negative thoughts that are in your mind. I don’t think there is any reason to get out of car in the middle of traffic and express your feelings toward someone, especially with kids in the car.” Brittany said. “It’s just not appropriate.”

Since the unidentified man has not been charged with a crime, WTVR is blurring his face in images sent by the victims.